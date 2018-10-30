Apple releases Shortcuts 2.1 app with new weather, alarm, timer, and photos functions

As if Apple weren't busy enough releasing iOS 12.1 and announcing new MacBook Airs, iPad Pros, Apple Pencils, and Mac minis today, it also released version 2.1 of the Shortcuts app.

This isn't just another bug-fix release. Shortcuts 2.1 adds a host of new features that will allow you to create even more powerful and useful automations (and if you don't know how, you can always just grab one from our list of useful Shortcuts).

The full list of additions includes:

Use the current weather in your shortcuts with the Get Current Weather and Get Weather Forecast actions

Set alarms and timers with the Create Alarm, Toggle Alarm, and Start Timer actions

Convert between a variety of units with the Measurement and Convert Measurement actions

Get the most recent set of imported photos from the Photos app with the Get Last Import action

When you use Siri on HomePod to run a shortcut, media will now automatically play back from HomePod using AirPlay

You can now stop sharing a shortcut and remove its data from iCloud by opening the iCloud link on iOS and choosing "Stop Sharing" in the Shortcuts app

The Take Video action now supports starting video recording automatically with the "Start Immediately" option

You can now use the Call and FaceTime actions with Siri without unlocking your iPhone

Of course, the update also fixes a number of bugs and improves localization, too.