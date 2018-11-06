Buy a 9.7-inch iPad at Costco for Black Friday-worthy pricing

If you’re a Costco member, today you can pick up the 2018 128GB 9.7-inch iPad for close to the price of the entry-level 64GB version. The popular wholesale retailer is selling it for just $349.99 in space grayRemove non-product link, silverRemove non-product link, and goldRemove non-product link, down from the regular price of $429. That’s the kind of pricing we’d normally expect to see on Black Friday.

Unfortunately, you’ll still have to pay $4.99 in shipping.

For comparison, the 64GB iPad sells for $329, although we frequently see deals that knock the price down. If you believe your tablet needs a lot of room—whether for photos, videos, or even games—this is the model to get.

Here are a few specs:

2048x1536 resolution (at 264ppi)

A10 Fusion

Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear 8MB camera

As I said in my review from April, I love this device. Not only does it support the Apple Pencil (which regrettably is sold separatelyRemove non-product link), but I believe this scrappy little tablet is a decent alternative to the iPad Pro for most users. And yes, that applies to the models releasing this week as well.

You can draw on it and you can take notes on it. For that matter, it’s super portable and it performs about as well as the first-generation iPad Pro. It’s a fantastic device for students, budding artists, and anyone else who wants a good tablet without dropping a fortune.