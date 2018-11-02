Spotify is finally testing an Apple Watch companion app

Remember way back when Spotify announced it was working on an Apple Watch app? We don’t blame you if you don’t. It’s been more than a year and a half.

As users on Reddit discovered, though, the streaming giant has finally included a beta version of an Apple Watch companion app with its latest TestFlight release for iOS.

And, well, it’s minimal. At the moment it looks as though you can only control playback (and perform functions like shuffling songs in playlists) and you’ll need to keep your phone nearby for it to work.

It’s thus currently a far cry from what we expected after Spotify enlisted developer Andrew Chang, who’d previously been in hot water with the streaming service for making a proper Spotify Apple Watch app called “Spotty.” He later had to change the name to Snowy, but Spotify also hired him to make its own app.

Snowy was supposed to have all kinds of cool stuff like complications for watch faces, Siri support, and swipes for playback controls, and it was thought that these features would come to Spotify’s own app, along with the ability to download songs to the Apple Watch for offline (and untethered) play.

Apparently, though, that’s all still in the works. This is only the first build of the beta, though, so it’s likely many more features will make their way into the app by the time it properly launches.

If you want to sign up for the beta yourself, you can do so here.