Apple updates Clips app with new filters, Selfie Scenes, stickers, soundtracks, and more

Apple has announced an update to its fun video-selfie app Clips that adds a wealth of new content.

For starters, there are six new Selfie Scenes, including one from the movie Incredibles 2. Selfie Scenes are 360-degree animated backgrounds that put you in the middle of an augmented reality scene. They’re exclusive to Apple products with the TrueDepth camera system: the iPhone X, XS, XS Max, XR, and the new iPad Pros.

Selfie Scenes now use the A12 Bionic’s neural engine in both previews and recording modes for better portrait segmentation, so they should now more accurately "cut and paste" your image into the scene.

There are three new filters (monochromatic comic book, watercolor painting, and aged film), eight new posters, eight new stickers, four new text labels, and a whopping 17 new royalty-free soundtracks, including some to match the new Selfie Scenes.

The full patch notes are as follows:

Choose from 6 new Selfie Scenes that use the TrueDepth camera system to take you to an animal forest, monster laboratory, high above the clouds, and more

Transport yourself to downtown Municiberg in the middle of a thrilling Selfie Scene from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2

Selfie Scenes use the Neural Engine on the A12 Bionic chip for high quality portrait segmentation during preview and recording

Use 3 new filters to make your video look like a monochromatic comic book, watercolor painting, or aged film

Create great-looking title cards with 8 new customizable posters with themes including science, sports, and silent movie

Choose from 8 expressive stickers and 4 colorful text labels to add emphasis and annotations to your video

Select from 17 new royalty-free soundtracks, including tracks to match new Selfie Scenes plus fun pop, lounge, and vintage-inspired music that automatically adjusts to the length of your video