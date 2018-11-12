13-inch MacBook Pro SSD service program FAQ: Everything you need to know

Despite Apple’s push to turn all Mac professionals into Touch Bar devotees, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a traditional row of function keys has remained quite popular. If you own one, you might be able to take advantage of a new SSD service program. Here’s everything you need to know:

What is the 13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) Solid-State Drive Service Program?

Apple has announced a new solid-state drive replacement program for certain 13-inch MacBook Pro models due to an issue that affects “a limited number of 128GB and 256GB solid-state drives.” According to Apple, some machines have “an issue that may result in data loss and failure of the drive.”

I just bought a 13-inch MacBook Pro. Am I affected?

Apple says units with affected drives were sold between June 2017 and June 2018.

How do I know if my drive is eligible for replacement?

You can enter your Mac’s serial number in the search field on Apple’s support page.

How do I find my Mac’s serial number?

Click the Apple logo at the top left of the menu bar, then select About This Mac. The serial number is the bottom item on the list.

Which models are affected?

According to Apple, this issue solely affects the drive, so the specific processor and memory configuration of your MacBook shouldn’t matter.

What if I upgraded to a 512GB OR 1TB drive?

Apple only mentions 128GB and 256GB drives on its support page, so higher capacities are presumably not affected.

I have a Touch Bar model. Is my drive OK?

According to Apple, the issue only affects non-Touch Bar models.

My Mac is eligible for the program. What do I do?

Back up your data!

OK, I did that. Now what?

Back it up again just to be sure! Then you’ll need to take you Mac to an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider, or contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center. Once a technician gets your Mac, they will then determine whether or not it is eligible for the program and in working order.

Will I get a new drive in my MacBook?

Nope. An Apple technician will simply run a utility to update your drive firmware.

How long will the repair take?

Apple estimates the process will take an hour or less.

Will my MacBook be returned in the same state?

Apple will re-install MacOS after the firware update completes, so you’ll need to restore your Mac from a backup to get your files back.

I haven’t had any problems with my Mac. Should I still take it in for service?

Definitely, yes, if your serial number shows your MacBook’s drive is eligible for replacement.

Will my MacBook warranty be extended?

Nope.

How long does the program last?

While the program doesn’t have a specific end date, it only covers affected MacBook Pro models for three years after the first retail sale of the unit. So, if you bought your MacBook on May 15, 2018, you have until May 15, 2021 to get it repaired.