Apple iPad Pad review, iPhone 5G, new Apple service programs

The Macworld staff talks about the new iPad Pro. Do you have one? What do you think? We also talk about some new Apple service programs, and the future of 5G in the iPhone. We also respond to your comments and questions for Jason Cross, Leif Johnson, Roman Loyola, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 630.

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on Twitter via Periscope or on the Macworld YouTube channel.

Here are relevant links to get more info on the stuff we discussed on the show.

