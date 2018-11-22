Amazon has slashed Black Friday prices on iPads to lows we've never seen before

Well, we didn't expect this. Amazon is selling Apple products just in time for Black Friday and to mark the occasion, it's slashed prices on iPads to some of the best prices we've ever seen. Unfortunately, you'll still need to pay full price if you want to buy one of the newest iPads Pro, but if you don't need that kind of power, one of these iPads will surely fit the bill:

The sixth-generation 9.7-inch iPad with 32GB of storage is down to $249Remove non-product link, $80 off the $329 list price and a 24 percent discount. We've seen this model for as low as $279 before, so this represents an all-time low. If you want to upgrade to 128GB of storage, you'll still save, but not as much: the discount on that model is $30, bringing the price to $399Remove non-product link. This iPad supports the 1st-generation Apple PencilRemove non-product link for writing and drawing.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is also on sale. The entry-level 64GB model is down to $590, a $59 discountRemove non-product link, but the best deal is on the 256GB version. Not only do you get 4 times the storage, but you'll pay just $650, the same price Apple charges for the 64GB model and a $150 discountRemove non-product link. You can also take $150 off the 512GB version for an $843 final costRemove non-product link.

And finally, the iPad mini 4 is also on sale. While it's a bit longer in the tooth than the other models here, you can grab one with 128GB of storage for $318, $80 off its $399 list priceRemove non-product link.