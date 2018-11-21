Macworld's December Digital Magazine: iPhone XS and XS Max reviewed

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld digital magazine.

In the December issue

In the December issue you can read our reviews of the new iPhone XS and XS Max. If you’ve waited to buy one, it may be time for older iPhone owners to jump on the X bandwagon. Also, don’t miss out Apple Watch Series 4 review and find out what makes it the biggest upgrade yet.

In this month’s issue:

• MacUser: How to download the personal data that Apple collects from you

• MacUser Reviews: Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019, WaterField Air Porter laptop bag

• iOS Central: Where the Apple Watch could go from here

• iOS Central Reviews: Fitbit Charge 3, Lotus by Seam, Civilization VI for iPhone

• Working Mac: Wi-Fi 6 FAQ: What it is, why you should care, and when it might come to Apple products

• Playlist: Apple TV to PlayStation Vue: You complete me

• Mac 911: How to use multiple drives with Time Machine for redundant backups, what to do when FileVault won't turn on, how to block texts in iOS

Take note

Check out the responsive view on our platform. While in the issue, swipe to an article page (for example, MacUser) tap the screen to reveal the app menu, go to the bottom menu and tap the viewer icon (first icon from the left). To go back to static view, tap the viewer icon again.

You’ll need your email and subscription password to access your issues on the new platform. If you haven’t created a password for your subscription, follow the steps below.

To set up your account with a password for the Digital Edition of Macworld. Go to the Macworld app on your device. Tap upper left menu > My Account. (You’ll need to be connected to wifi for the screen to appear.) Click on the Existing Subscribers tab. Click on option two and enter the email address tied to your account and create a password.

If your email address was found proceed to step 6. If your email address was not found, go back and choose option one and enter your name and address.

To complete the process and ensure your new password has been set up correctly, click on the Login tab and enter your email and new password.

From a desktop, go to macworld.com/customer_service to create a password for your subscription. (If you read the Replica edition through Zinio, your process will not change.)

Should you need assistance, please call 800-288-6848, or email us at macworld@emailcustomerservice.com, and we’ll be happy to help you.

Please update to the latest version of our app in the App Store.

How to subscribe

Sign up for our digital magazine. Existing subscribers can log in to access to their issues.

Our magazine can also be found through a variety of other digital newsstands such as Next Issue, Google Play, Kindle and Nook.