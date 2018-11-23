Best Black Friday deals on iPhone cases

You don’t need to spend a fortune if you want to save some cash on Black Friday. We’ve already got an article outlining all the deals were know about for larger (and pricier) Apple products, but we’ve also found plenty of humbler deals for iPhone cases new and old. For good measure, we’ve also thrown in a few iPad case deals as well.

Amazon

Amazon, unsurprisingly, is one of the best places to get cases, and it’ll be the best place to look if you’re looking for a deal on a specific brand. Fortunately, you’ll find plenty of deals active right now.

Best Buy

Best Buy is always one of the best places to look for deals on Apple products, and we're happy to see that this tradition extends to iPhone cases. This year, Best Buy is offering up to $25 off for Apple's own leather cases for the iPhone 7/7 Plus and iPhone 8/8 Plus as well as occasionally massive 60 percent discounts on third-party cases. Here are some standouts:

Mujjo

Mujjo crafts stunning leather cases for the iPhone, iPad, and iPad, and for Black Friday you can take 25 percent off everything on the site by entering the code #25off at checkout. The code is valid from November 22 through November 26. Here are some prices you can expect:

Nodus

Nodus is another one of our favorite sources for leather cases, and this week the site is offering 20 percent off everything in the store from November 19 through November 26. There's no need to enter a code.

If you sign up for Nodus’ newsletter, you’ll have access to other daily timed discounts that reach as low as 70 percent. Here are a few standout deals:

Nomad

Nomad makes some of the most stylish leather iPhone cases we’ve seen, and while we’re at it, we’re also big fans of their leather bands for the Apple Watch. Right now you can take 30 percent off most items on Nomad’s site and up to 65 percent off its outlet sale items.

Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill crafts some of the finest leather accessories not just for the iPhone, but for essentially the whole run of Apple products.

Beginning Thursday at 9:00 a.m. Central, you can take up to 25 percent off every item in the store. When you enter the code BF18 at checkout, you can take off an addition 10 percent.

We currently don’t know what the specific deals will be, so be sure to check the store on Thursday. The sale ends on Monday at 11:59 p.m. Central.

Target

Target is also having in-store deals on OtterBox cases. Show up on Black Friday, and you’ll get 40 percent off all OtterBox Symmetry cases. These normally cost as much as $55, but you can get them for as little as $27.

Doors open at Target at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and close at 1 a.m. on Friday. Doors reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

TwelveSouth (BookBook)

TwelveSouth is mainly famed for its “BookBook” line of cases, which make your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook look as though it’s a slim 19th century book. Right now, you can take around 21 percent off the new BookBook cases for the iPhone XS and XS Max. TwelveSouth has BookBook cases available in black and brown for every iPhone from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone XS and XR.

We’re especially impressed, though, with the cases for the iPad. On Black Friday, you can take 50 percent off some cases for the iPad Pro. Unlike many other deals on this page—which stay live all weekend—deals from TwelveSouth are only available on Black Friday proper. So act soon!

Walmart

Picking are slim at Walmart, but if you’ve ever wanted the unparalled protection you get from a OtterBox case, you’ll love this year’s deal.

Visit Walmart on November 22 or 23, and you can get OtterBox Defender cases for just $13 each. While supplies last, models are available for every iPhone from the iPhone 5 to the iPhone X. These cases currently cost $36.96 on Walmart's website.

Walmart is also selling Otter's Alpha Glass Screen Protector for the above models for $5.