Apple releases iOS 12.1.1 with updated eSIM support, Live Photos in FaceTime, and more

Apple has released iOS 12.1.1, a minor update that comes five weeks after the last major public release (iOS 12.1). The update is primarily concerned with fixing minor bugs, but there are a few user-facing changes worth noting.

FaceTime is improved with an easier, one-tap interface to change between the front and rear camera. The previous iOS 12 FaceTime interface was roundly criticized for being needlessly obtuse. You can also record Live Photos from FaceTime calls.

Those with an iPhone XR will see new support for Haptic Touch on notifications. And all iPhone XR and XS users get more carrier options for eSIM support.

The full release notes are as follows:

iOS 12.1.1 adds features and fixes bugs for your iPhone and iPad. Features and improvements include: Notification preview using haptic touch on iPhone XR

Dual SIM with eSIM for additional carriers on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

One tap to flip between the rear and front-facing camera during a FaceTime call

Live Photo capture during one-to-one FaceTime calls

The option to hide the sidebar in News on iPad in landscape orientation

Real-time text (RTT) when using Wi-Fi calling on iPad and iPod touch

Stability improvements for dictation along with VoiceOver Bug fixes include: Fixes an issue where Face ID may temporarily become unavailable

Addresses an issue that prevented visual voicemail from downloading for some customers

Fixes an issue in Messages that could prevent predictive text suggestions when typing on the Chinese or Japanese keyboards

Addresses an issue that could prevent Voice Memos recordings from uploading to iCloud

Fixes an issue where time zones may not have updated automatically This release also adds features and fixes bugs for HomePod including: Support in Mainland China and Hong Kong

HomePod LEDs illuminate during Group FaceTime calls

To update your iPhone or iPad, open Settings, tap on General, then Software Update.

iOS 12.1.1 or later will be necessary to view ECG data from Apple Watch Series 4 in the Health app, but that feature has not been made available yet. It should be enabled when watchOS 5.1.2 is released (which could happen any day now).