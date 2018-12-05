Apple’s new iPhone XR Clear Case costs $39: Here are five cheaper alternatives

The iPhone XR has been out for more than a month, but Apple is only just now getting around to offering a case for it. As expected, it’s clear to show off the natural color of iPhone XR. And also as expected, it’s not cheap.
At $39, Apple's iPhone XR Clear Case costs as much as the colored silicone cases Apple sells for the iPhone XS and XS Max, and you don't get a cool color choice or an embossed Apple logo. Fortunately, you don’t need to look too far to find a cheaper one. It might not be crafted with the same “blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU materials” as Apple’s, but they’ll surely protect your phone from bumps just as well. Here are five of the highest rated alternatives on Amazon right now:
iPhone XR Clear Cases
Spigen Ultra Hybrid
Price: $12
Standout feature: Raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces
Rating: 4 stars/239 reviews
Tozo Ultra-Thin Transparent Flexible Cover
Price: $10
Standout feature: Ultra thin & lightweight, with only 1.3mm thickness
Rating: 4.5 stars/175 reviews
Mkeke Clear Anti-Scratch Shock Absorption Cover Case
Price: $7
Standout feature: Shockproof air space cushioning
Rating: 4.5 stars/242 reviews
ESR Essential Zero case
Price: $11
Standout feature: Imported TPU helps ensure HD clarity and anti-yellowing
Rating: 4.5 stars/91 reviews