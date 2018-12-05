News

Apple’s new iPhone XR Clear Case costs $39: Here are five cheaper alternatives

The emperor's new clothes are see-through and expensive.

Staff Writer, Macworld |

iphone xr apple clear cases
Apple
More like this

The iPhone XR has been out for more than a month, but Apple is only just now getting around to offering a case for it. As expected, it’s clear to show off the natural color of iPhone XR. And also as expected, it’s not cheap.

At $39, Apple's iPhone XR Clear Case costs as much as the colored silicone cases Apple sells for the iPhone XS and XS Max, and you don't get a cool color choice or an embossed Apple logo. Fortunately, you don’t need to look too far to find a cheaper one. It might not be crafted with the same “blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU materials” as Apple’s, but they’ll surely protect your phone from bumps just as well. Here are five of the highest rated alternatives on Amazon right now:

iPhone XR Clear Cases

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Spigen Ultra Hybrid
$11.99MSRP $29.99
See it
on Amazon

Price: $12

Standout feature: Raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces

Rating: 4 stars/239 reviews

Tozo Ultra-Thin Transparent Flexible Cover

Tozo Ultra-Thin Transparent Flexible Cover
$9.99MSRP $23.99
See it
on Amazon

Price: $10

Standout feature: Ultra thin & lightweight, with only 1.3mm thickness

Rating: 4.5 stars/175 reviews

Mkeke Clear Anti-Scratch Shock Absorption Cover Case

Mkeke Clear Anti-Scratch Shock Absorption Cover Case
$6.99MSRP $10.99
See it
on Amazon

Price: $7

Standout feature: Shockproof air space cushioning

Rating: 4.5 stars/242 reviews

ESR Essential Zero case

ESR Essential Zero case
$10.99MSRP $10.99
See it
on Amazon

Price: $11

Standout feature: Imported TPU helps ensure HD clarity and anti-yellowing

Rating: 4.5 stars/91 reviews

Caseology Waterfall case

Caseology Waterfall case
$12.99MSRP $12.99
See it
on Amazon

Price: $13

Standout feature: Durable scratch-resistant clear cover

Rating: 4.5 stars/31 reviews

Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for PCWorld and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen. The best way to yell at him is on Twitter.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon