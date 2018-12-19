Macworld's January Digital Magazine: Up close with Apple's new MacBook Air

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld digital magazine.

In the January issue

In the January issue you can read our review of the new MacBook Air. Is it really just an enlarged 12-inch MacBook? We also review the $799 Mac mini. Find out if this affordable Mac is also one of Apple's faster desktop models.

In this month’s issue:

• MacUser: 13-inch MacBook Pro SSD service program FAQ

• MacUser Reviews: Adobe Premiere Elements 2019, Elder Scrolls Online: Murkmire

• iOS Central: Top 10 iPad features we’d like to see in iOS 13

• iOS Central Reviews: Sutter Tech Sling review: One of the best urban daily carries

• Working Mac: Which backup method should you use for making constant archives of your data?

• Playlist: How an Apple TV stick could make Apple’s video streaming service an instant hit

• Mac 911: Restore missing iCloud photos, modify iOS notifications from the lock screen, move an Apple ID email address to another Apple ID.

