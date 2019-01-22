News

Apple releases macOS 10.14.3 update

This update includes security and enterprise-based fixes.

Apple on Tuesday release an update to macOS Mojave. Version 10.14.3 is now available, though Apple’s notes on the update don’t offer much detail. The notes state the following:

This update improves the security, stability, and compatibility of your Mac and includes the following enterprise content: When making a file-sharing connection that uses a valid Kerberos TGT to authenticate, users are no longer prompted to enter credentials.

The 10.14.3 update also includes several security updates.

Before installing the update, it’s a good idea to back up your Mac first. Once that’s done, go to System Preferences > Software Update to run the update. The installation will take several minutes and your Mac will need to restart.

