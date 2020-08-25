Microsoft Office 365 for Mac: Get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and others in App Store

For Apple enthusiasts who want to use Microsoft’s Office software on a Mac, iPad, or iPhone, you can easily download the full Office 365 bundle, or any of its individual apps, from the Mac App Store. The Office 365 bundle includes six apps: Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, OneNote, Outlook, and Word, each of which can also be downloaded individually. There is a free one-month trial for Office 365, after which the subscription is $69.99 a year, or $6.99 a month. If you already have an Office 365 subscription, you can use it here. As part of the subscription software updates are applied automatically as they’re rolled out.

Here are direct links to the apps in the Mac App Store.

In a press release from Apple, VP Phil Schiller said, “Apple and Microsoft have worked together to bring great Office productivity to Mac users from the very beginning. Now, with Office 365 on the Mac App Store, it’s easier than ever to get the latest and best version of Office 365 for Mac, iPad and iPhone.”