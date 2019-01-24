News

Microsoft Office 365 apps are now available in the Mac App Store

You can get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other Office 365 apps and use your current subscription with them.

At the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference keynote last year, Apple introduced a revamped App Store app. During that unveiling, it was revealed that the apps in Microsoft Office 365 would be coming to the Mac App Store “later this year.” Well, it didn’t happen in 2018, but if the company meant within a year of WWDC, then it’s on time—Microsoft Office 365 is now available in the Mac App Store.

wwdc2018 microsoft mas Apple

At the WWDC 2018 keynote, Apple announced that the Microsoft Office 365 bundle would be available in the Mac App Store.

The Office 365 apps are available from the Mac App Store with a free one-month trial. The full Office 365 bundle includes six apps: Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, OneNote, Outlook, and Word, though you can download individual apps. Once the free trial is over, the subscription price for the six-app bundle is $69.99. If you already have an Office 365 subscription, you can use it.

Here are direct links to the apps in the Mac App Store.

In a press release from Apple, VP Phil Schiller said, “Apple and Microsoft have worked together to bring great Office productivity to Mac users from the very beginning. Now, with Office 365 on the Mac App Store, it’s easier than ever to get the latest and best version of Office 365 for Mac, iPad and iPhone.”

