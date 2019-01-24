Microsoft Office 365 apps are now available in the Mac App Store

At the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference keynote last year, Apple introduced a revamped App Store app. During that unveiling, it was revealed that the apps in Microsoft Office 365 would be coming to the Mac App Store “later this year.” Well, it didn’t happen in 2018, but if the company meant within a year of WWDC, then it’s on time—Microsoft Office 365 is now available in the Mac App Store.

The Office 365 apps are available from the Mac App Store with a free one-month trial. The full Office 365 bundle includes six apps: Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, OneNote, Outlook, and Word, though you can download individual apps. Once the free trial is over, the subscription price for the six-app bundle is $69.99. If you already have an Office 365 subscription, you can use it.

In a press release from Apple, VP Phil Schiller said, “Apple and Microsoft have worked together to bring great Office productivity to Mac users from the very beginning. Now, with Office 365 on the Mac App Store, it’s easier than ever to get the latest and best version of Office 365 for Mac, iPad and iPhone.”