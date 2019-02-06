These are the 230 new emojis coming to your iPhone and Mac in 2019

How are new emojis made?
Emojis are defined by a group called the Unicode Consortium, comprised of representatives from a number of hardware and software companies. They agree on updates to the Unicode Standard, which is a common means of encoding and representing text in digital formats. It's the foundation of transmitting and displaying text on nearly all modern digital platforms.
Emojis are a part of the Unicode standard, and the group gets together each year to decide which new icons will be added to the official list. On February 5, Unicode announced that the Emoji 12.0 list has been finalized and is ready for implementation.
A focus on diversity and inclusion
The new Emoji 12.0 standard includes 59 new emojis. There are new foods, like waffle and butter. You'll find new animals, like the flamingo and sloth. As always, the group has added quite a few new objects and shapes, from new colors to existing shapes (such as a white heart and several new colors for squares and circles) to objects like a sari, a diya lamp, or a banjo.
But if there's an overall theme to the Emoji 12.0 list, it's greater inclusion and representation. Those 59 new emojis become 230 when you consider the 171 variants to account for gender and skin tone. Many of them account for combinations of two people holding hands, including two men, two women, and two gender-neutral people (to represent non-binary people, or to use when the gender is unknown or unspecified). These all come in a variety of skin tone combinations.
People with disabilities are far better represented in the new emojis, too. The consortium has agreed to include all nine of Apple's proposed accessibility emojis, including people in wheelchairs, ears with hearing aids, deaf people, guide dogs, people with canes, and mechanical arms and legs.
When will you get them?
Once the new Emoji list is ratified and released, it is up to software makers (typically those that make operating systems) to implement them. There are specific guidelines about what each icon should include, but the artwork itself is otherwise not standardized. Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, and Google all have their own emoji art.
Apple is generally pretty quick to implement new emojis, and they can come from either major or minor iOS and macOS updates. There were more than 70 new emojis in iOS 12.1, for example. We haven't seen any of these new emojis in the iOS 12.2 beta, and don't yet know if they will come in an iOS 12 update or this fall with iOS 13.
Some software makers, like Twitter and Facebook, create their own emojis for use on the web and inside their apps on certain platforms (though iOS apps generally use Apple's emojis). So you may see some of the new emojis on the web before Apple includes them in an iOS or macOS update.
The complete Emoji 12.0 list
The entire list of new emojis, from the excellent Emojipedia site, is as follows:
Yawning Face
Brown Heart
White Heart
Pinching Hand
Pinching Hand: Light Skin Tone
Pinching Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Pinching Hand: Medium Skin Tone
Pinching Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Pinching Hand: Dark Skin Tone
Mechanical Arm
Mechanical Leg
Ear With Hearing Aid
Ear With Hearing Aid: Light Skin Tone
Ear With Hearing Aid: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Ear With Hearing Aid: Medium Skin Tone
Ear With Hearing Aid: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Ear With Hearing Aid: Dark Skin Tone
Deaf Person
Deaf Person: Light Skin Tone
Deaf Person: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Deaf Person: Medium Skin Tone
Deaf Person: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Deaf Person: Dark Skin Tone
Deaf Man
Deaf Man: Light Skin Tone
Deaf Man: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Deaf Man: Medium Skin Tone
Deaf Man: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Deaf Man: Dark Skin Tone
Deaf Woman
Deaf Woman: Light Skin Tone
Deaf Woman: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Deaf Woman: Medium Skin Tone
Deaf Woman: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Deaf Woman: Dark Skin Tone
Person Standing
Person Standing: Light Skin Tone
Person Standing: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Person Standing: Medium Skin Tone
Person Standing: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Person Standing: Dark Skin Tone
Man Standing
Man Standing: Light Skin Tone
Man Standing: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Man Standing: Medium Skin Tone
Man Standing: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Man Standing: Dark Skin Tone
Woman Standing
Woman Standing: Light Skin Tone
Woman Standing: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Woman Standing: Medium Skin Tone
Woman Standing: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Woman Standing: Dark Skin Tone
Person Kneeling
Person Kneeling: Light Skin Tone
Person Kneeling: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Person Kneeling: Medium Skin Tone
Person Kneeling: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Person Kneeling: Dark Skin Tone
Man Kneeling
Man Kneeling: Light Skin Tone
Man Kneeling: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Man Kneeling: Medium Skin Tone
Man Kneeling: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Man Kneeling: Dark Skin Tone
Woman Kneeling
Woman Kneeling: Light Skin Tone
Woman Kneeling: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Woman Kneeling: Medium Skin Tone
Woman Kneeling: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Woman Kneeling: Dark Skin Tone
Man With Probing Cane
Man With Probing Cane: Light Skin Tone
Man With Probing Cane: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Man With Probing Cane: Medium Skin Tone
Man With Probing Cane: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Man With Probing Cane: Dark Skin Tone
Woman With Probing Cane
Woman With Probing Cane: Light Skin Tone
Woman With Probing Cane: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Woman With Probing Cane: Medium Skin Tone
Woman With Probing Cane: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Woman With Probing Cane: Dark Skin Tone
Man in Motorized Wheelchair
Man in Motorized Wheelchair: Light Skin Tone
Man in Motorized Wheelchair: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Man in Motorized Wheelchair: Medium Skin Tone
Man in Motorized Wheelchair: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Man in Motorized Wheelchair: Dark Skin Tone
Woman in Motorized Wheelchair
Woman in Motorized Wheelchair: Light Skin Tone
Woman in Motorized Wheelchair: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Woman in Motorized Wheelchair: Medium Skin Tone
Woman in Motorized Wheelchair: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Woman in Motorized Wheelchair: Dark Skin Tone
Man in Manual Wheelchair
Man in Manual Wheelchair: Light Skin Tone
Man in Manual Wheelchair: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Man in Manual Wheelchair: Medium Skin Tone
Man in Manual Wheelchair: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Man in Manual Wheelchair: Dark Skin Tone
Woman in Manual Wheelchair
Woman in Manual Wheelchair: Light Skin Tone
Woman in Manual Wheelchair: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Woman in Manual Wheelchair: Medium Skin Tone
Woman in Manual Wheelchair: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Woman in Manual Wheelchair: Dark Skin Tone
People Holding Hands
People Holding Hands: Light Skin Tone
People Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone
People Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone
People Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone
People Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone
People Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone
People Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone
People Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone
People Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone
People Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
People Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone
People Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone
People Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone
People Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Dark Skin Tone
People Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone
Women Holding Hands: Light Skin Tone
Women Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone
Women Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Women Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone
Women Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone
Women Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone
Women Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone
Women Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone
Women Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone
Women Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Women Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone
Women Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone
Women Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone
Women Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Women Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Light Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Light Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Light Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Light Skin Tone, Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Light Skin Tone, Dark Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone, Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone, Dark Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Dark Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Dark Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Woman and Man Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone
Men Holding Hands: Light Skin Tone
Men Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone
Men Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Men Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone
Men Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone
Men Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone
Men Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone
Men Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone
Men Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone
Men Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Men Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone
Men Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone
Men Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone
Men Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Men Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone
Orangutan
Guide Dog
Service Dog
Sloth
Otter
Skunk
Flamingo
Garlic
Onion
Waffle
Falafel
Butter
Oyster
Beverage Box
Maté
Ice Cube
Hindu Temple
Manual Wheelchair
Motorized Wheelchair
Auto Rickshaw
Parachute
Ringed Planet
Diving Mask
Yo-Yo
Kite
Safety Vest
Sari
One-Piece Swimsuit
Briefs
Shorts
Ballet Shoes
Banjo
Diya Lamp
Axe
Probing Cane
Drop of Blood
Adhesive Bandage
Stethoscope
Chair
Razor
Orange Circle
Yellow Circle
Green Circle
Purple Circle
Brown Circle
Red Square
Orange Square
Yellow Square
Green Square
Blue Square
Purple Square
Brown Square