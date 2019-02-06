These are the 230 new emojis coming to your iPhone and Mac in 2019

How are new emojis made?

Emojis are defined by a group called the Unicode Consortium, comprised of representatives from a number of hardware and software companies. They agree on updates to the Unicode Standard, which is a common means of encoding and representing text in digital formats. It's the foundation of transmitting and displaying text on nearly all modern digital platforms.

Emojis are a part of the Unicode standard, and the group gets together each year to decide which new icons will be added to the official list. On February 5, Unicode announced that the Emoji 12.0 list has been finalized and is ready for implementation.

A focus on diversity and inclusion

The new Emoji 12.0 standard includes 59 new emojis. There are new foods, like waffle and butter. You'll find new animals, like the flamingo and sloth. As always, the group has added quite a few new objects and shapes, from new colors to existing shapes (such as a white heart and several new colors for squares and circles) to objects like a sari, a diya lamp, or a banjo.

Unicode Many of the 230 emojis are variants on people holding hands, representing different gender and skin tone combinations.

But if there's an overall theme to the Emoji 12.0 list, it's greater inclusion and representation. Those 59 new emojis become 230 when you consider the 171 variants to account for gender and skin tone. Many of them account for combinations of two people holding hands, including two men, two women, and two gender-neutral people (to represent non-binary people, or to use when the gender is unknown or unspecified). These all come in a variety of skin tone combinations.

Emojipedia All of Apple's proposed accessibility emojis have been included in the 12.0 standard.

People with disabilities are far better represented in the new emojis, too. The consortium has agreed to include all nine of Apple's proposed accessibility emojis, including people in wheelchairs, ears with hearing aids, deaf people, guide dogs, people with canes, and mechanical arms and legs.

When will you get them?

Once the new Emoji list is ratified and released, it is up to software makers (typically those that make operating systems) to implement them. There are specific guidelines about what each icon should include, but the artwork itself is otherwise not standardized. Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, and Google all have their own emoji art.

Apple is generally pretty quick to implement new emojis, and they can come from either major or minor iOS and macOS updates. There were more than 70 new emojis in iOS 12.1, for example. We haven't seen any of these new emojis in the iOS 12.2 beta, and don't yet know if they will come in an iOS 12 update or this fall with iOS 13.

Some software makers, like Twitter and Facebook, create their own emojis for use on the web and inside their apps on certain platforms (though iOS apps generally use Apple's emojis). So you may see some of the new emojis on the web before Apple includes them in an iOS or macOS update.

The complete Emoji 12.0 list

The entire list of new emojis, from the excellent Emojipedia site, is as follows:

Yawning Face

Brown Heart

White Heart

Pinching Hand

Pinching Hand: Light Skin Tone

Pinching Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Pinching Hand: Medium Skin Tone

Pinching Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Pinching Hand: Dark Skin Tone

Mechanical Arm

Mechanical Leg

Ear With Hearing Aid

Ear With Hearing Aid: Light Skin Tone

Ear With Hearing Aid: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Ear With Hearing Aid: Medium Skin Tone

Ear With Hearing Aid: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Ear With Hearing Aid: Dark Skin Tone

Deaf Person

Deaf Person: Light Skin Tone

Deaf Person: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Deaf Person: Medium Skin Tone

Deaf Person: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Deaf Person: Dark Skin Tone

Deaf Man

Deaf Man: Light Skin Tone

Deaf Man: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Deaf Man: Medium Skin Tone

Deaf Man: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Deaf Man: Dark Skin Tone

Deaf Woman

Deaf Woman: Light Skin Tone

Deaf Woman: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Deaf Woman: Medium Skin Tone

Deaf Woman: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Deaf Woman: Dark Skin Tone

Person Standing

Person Standing: Light Skin Tone

Person Standing: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Person Standing: Medium Skin Tone

Person Standing: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Person Standing: Dark Skin Tone

Man Standing

Man Standing: Light Skin Tone

Man Standing: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Man Standing: Medium Skin Tone

Man Standing: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Man Standing: Dark Skin Tone

Woman Standing

Woman Standing: Light Skin Tone

Woman Standing: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Woman Standing: Medium Skin Tone

Woman Standing: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Woman Standing: Dark Skin Tone

Person Kneeling

Person Kneeling: Light Skin Tone

Person Kneeling: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Person Kneeling: Medium Skin Tone

Person Kneeling: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Person Kneeling: Dark Skin Tone

Man Kneeling

Man Kneeling: Light Skin Tone

Man Kneeling: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Man Kneeling: Medium Skin Tone

Man Kneeling: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Man Kneeling: Dark Skin Tone

Woman Kneeling

Woman Kneeling: Light Skin Tone

Woman Kneeling: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Woman Kneeling: Medium Skin Tone

Woman Kneeling: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Woman Kneeling: Dark Skin Tone

Man With Probing Cane

Man With Probing Cane: Light Skin Tone

Man With Probing Cane: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Man With Probing Cane: Medium Skin Tone

Man With Probing Cane: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Man With Probing Cane: Dark Skin Tone

Woman With Probing Cane

Woman With Probing Cane: Light Skin Tone

Woman With Probing Cane: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Woman With Probing Cane: Medium Skin Tone

Woman With Probing Cane: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Woman With Probing Cane: Dark Skin Tone

Man in Motorized Wheelchair

Man in Motorized Wheelchair: Light Skin Tone

Man in Motorized Wheelchair: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Man in Motorized Wheelchair: Medium Skin Tone

Man in Motorized Wheelchair: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Man in Motorized Wheelchair: Dark Skin Tone

Woman in Motorized Wheelchair

Woman in Motorized Wheelchair: Light Skin Tone

Woman in Motorized Wheelchair: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Woman in Motorized Wheelchair: Medium Skin Tone

Woman in Motorized Wheelchair: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Woman in Motorized Wheelchair: Dark Skin Tone

Man in Manual Wheelchair

Man in Manual Wheelchair: Light Skin Tone

Man in Manual Wheelchair: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Man in Manual Wheelchair: Medium Skin Tone

Man in Manual Wheelchair: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Man in Manual Wheelchair: Dark Skin Tone

Woman in Manual Wheelchair

Woman in Manual Wheelchair: Light Skin Tone

Woman in Manual Wheelchair: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Woman in Manual Wheelchair: Medium Skin Tone

Woman in Manual Wheelchair: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Woman in Manual Wheelchair: Dark Skin Tone

People Holding Hands

People Holding Hands: Light Skin Tone

People Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone

People Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone

People Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone

People Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone

People Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone

People Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone

People Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone

People Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone

People Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

People Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone

People Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone

People Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone

People Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Dark Skin Tone

People Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone

Women Holding Hands: Light Skin Tone

Women Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone

Women Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Women Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone

Women Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone

Women Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone

Women Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone

Women Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone

Women Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone

Women Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Women Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone

Women Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone

Women Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone

Women Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Women Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Light Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Light Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Light Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Light Skin Tone, Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Light Skin Tone, Dark Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone, Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone, Dark Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Dark Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Dark Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Woman and Man Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone

Men Holding Hands: Light Skin Tone

Men Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone

Men Holding Hands: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Men Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone

Men Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone

Men Holding Hands: Medium Skin Tone

Men Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone

Men Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone

Men Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone

Men Holding Hands: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Men Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Light Skin Tone

Men Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Light Skin Tone

Men Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium Skin Tone

Men Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone, Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Men Holding Hands: Dark Skin Tone

Orangutan

Guide Dog

Service Dog

Sloth

Otter

Skunk

Flamingo

Garlic

Onion

Waffle

Falafel

Butter

Oyster

Beverage Box

Maté

Ice Cube

Hindu Temple

Manual Wheelchair

Motorized Wheelchair

Auto Rickshaw

Parachute

Ringed Planet

Diving Mask

Yo-Yo

Kite

Safety Vest

Sari

One-Piece Swimsuit

Briefs

Shorts

Ballet Shoes

Banjo

Diya Lamp

Axe

Probing Cane

Drop of Blood

Adhesive Bandage

Stethoscope

Chair

Razor

Orange Circle

Yellow Circle

Green Circle

Purple Circle

Brown Circle

Red Square

Orange Square

Yellow Square

Green Square

Blue Square

Purple Square

Brown Square