Your hot takes on the Macworld Podcast

This week on the show, we’re featuring your hot takes.You let us know what you are thinking and discussed it on the podcast.

Your hot takes, comments and questions: Macworld Podcast episode 640
What will happen next year? Let’s talk about predictions for Apple and technology in 2019. Plus, we discuss your comments and questions.
macworld podcast logo IDG

On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we focus on your hot takes, your comments, and your questions for Jason Cross, Leif Johnson, Roman Loyola, and Dan Masaoka. This is episode 640.

Watch us live

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on Twitter via Periscope or on the Macworld YouTube channel.

Your hot takes

Before the show, we asked on Twitter for your hot takes. We got a lot of them! Thanks to all who contributed. We aren't able to discuss them all on the show, but here are the ones we did cover.

Hot take #1 from @dfking66

mwhottake dfking66 021319 IDG

Hot take #2 from @dfansteel

02 dfansteel mwhottake 021319 IDG

Hot take #3 from @zed1291

03 zed1291 mwhottake 021319 IDG

Hot take #4 from @BMACadelic

04 bmacadelic mwhottake 021319 IDG

Hot take #5 from @0x6869

05 0x6869 mwhottake 021319 IDG

Hot take #6 from @stilltortoise

06 stilltortoise mwhottake 021319 IDG

Hot take #7 from @dimitris_vlc

07 dimitris vlc mwhottake 021319 IDG

Hot take #8 from @anolimit98

08 anolimit98 mwhottake 021319 IDG

Listen to the audio version

Subscribe to the audio version

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

