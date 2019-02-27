Macworld's March Digital Magazine: 10 must-have apps for your iPhone

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld digital magazine.

In the March issue of Macworld we’ve got apps. If you have a new iPhone or Apple Watch, we have our picks for the must-have apps for each device. And not to ignore the Mac, we’ve got the 10 best Mac games of 2018; don’t miss our list.

In this month's issue:

• MacUser: The old guard of Mac indy apps has thrived for more than 25 years

• MacUser Reviews: Adobe Premiere Rush CC, Sony PSZ-RA4T Professional RAID

• iOS Central: 5 ways to fix slumping iPhone sales, why HomeKit was a surprise winner of CES 2019

• iOS Central Reviews: Moshi Porto Q 5K battery pack

• Working Mac: Satechi Aluminum Bluetooth Keyboard with Numeric Keypad review: Good form, unreliable function

• Playlist: AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support is coming to smart TVs, including those from Vizio, Sony, and LG

• Mac 911: Type any character on a Mac, plus how to move accounts when macOS Migration Assistant fails

