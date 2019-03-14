Apple announces its Worldwide Developers Conference 2019 to be held June 3-7 in San Jose, CA

Apple on Thursday announced that its Worldwide Developers Conference 2019 (WWDC19) will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, from June 3 to June 7. The company also launched the WWDC19 website, where developers can get session information and tickets.

WWDC19 marks the 30th anniversary of the conference, which showcases the newest features in iOS, macOS, and other Apple products. While WWDC is only for developers and not open to the general public, Apple does make major announcements during the keynote presentation, which is usually streamed online on Apple’s website (though Apple has not formally announced that the WWDC19 keynote will be available online).

How to attend WWDC19

If you are a developer and would like to attend WWDC19, know that there are a limited number of tickets and you must apply for the opportunity to buy them. You must be part of the Apple Developer Program or Apple Developer Enterprise Program before you can register for WWDC19. If you are selected to buy tickets, the price is $1,599 each. You have until March 20 to sign up.

Apple also offers WWDC scholarships to students interested in attending. A scholarship includes a ticket, lodging, and a year-long Apple Developer Program membership. To apply for a scholarship, you must submit a Swift playground that will be judged by Apple. Details on what the Swift playground criteria is available on the scholarship webpage linked below. The deadline to apply for a scholarship is March 24.

Apple has a webpage for attendees with tips on getting to WWDC, places to stay, how to check-in, and more.