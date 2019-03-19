Macworld's April Digital Magazine: The future of the Mac

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld digital magazine.

In the April issue

In the April issue of Macworld we take a look at how the iPad might influence future Mac interfaces. We also look at Intel’s roadmap and what that tells us about the future of the Mac.

Also in this month’s issue:

• MacUser: 7 features we want to see in a redesigned 2019 MacBook Pro

• MacUser Reviews: Loopback 2, Luminar 3

• iOS Central: How will Apple’s 2019 iPhone counter the Google Pixel camera?

• iOS Central Reviews: iON Wireless Stand, Sennheiser CX 7.00BT in-ear wireless earbuds

• Working Mac: Apple’s bug bounties need to get with the program, plus how to reinstall macOS if macOS Recovery is unavailable

• Playlist: Mixcder E7 wirelesss headphone review: Active noise cancelling for very tight budgets

• Mac 911: What you can do with an internal SSD module from a vintage Mac, can you replace a fan in Apple’s AirPort Extreme?

Take note

Check out the responsive view on our platform. While in the issue, swipe to an article page (for example, MacUser) tap the screen to reveal the app menu, go to the bottom menu and tap the viewer icon (first icon from the left). To go back to static view, tap the viewer icon again.

You’ll need your email and subscription password to access your issues on the new platform. If you haven’t created a password for your subscription, follow the steps below.

To set up your account with a password for the Digital Edition of Macworld. Go to the Macworld app on your device. Tap upper left menu > My Account. (You’ll need to be connected to wifi for the screen to appear.) Click on the Existing Subscribers tab. Click on option two and enter the email address tied to your account and create a password.

If your email address was found proceed to step 6. If your email address was not found, go back and choose option one and enter your name and address.

To complete the process and ensure your new password has been set up correctly, click on the Login tab and enter your email and new password.

From a desktop, go to macworld.com/customer_service to create a password for your subscription. (If you read the Replica edition through Zinio, your process will not change.)

Should you need assistance, please call 800-288-6848, or email us at macworld@emailcustomerservice.com, and we’ll be happy to help you.

Please update to the latest version of our app in the App Store.

How to subscribe

Sign up for our digital magazine. Existing subscribers can log in to access to their issues.

Our magazine can also be found through a variety of other digital newsstands such as Next Issue, Google Play, Kindle and Nook.