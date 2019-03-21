Apple issues updates for Final Cut Pro and iMovie

They aren’t as glamourous as this week’s AirPods, iPad, and iMac announcements, but you could say that Apple’s updates for Final Cut Pro and iMovie on Thursday allows the company to maintain its release streak this week.

Final Cut Pro 10.4.6 and iMovie 10.1.11 both feature the ability to detect media files that could be incompatible with future versions of macOS, and converts those files to a compatible format. The update also “improves reliability when sharing video to YouTube.” Apple also issued updates for Motion and Compressor that address the same issues.

Why this matters: 32-bit support is being phased out after macOS Mojave, so this update will make sure that functionality is maintained in the future. Most professionals doing video work are working in 64-bit anyway, but this a nice safeguard.

Final Cut Pro also includes a number of fixes (from the release notes):

Fixes an issue that could cause share destinations to disappear from the share menu after quitting Final Cut Pro

Fixes an issue that could cause the workflow extension button to disappear when resizing the interface

Fixes an issue in which the Select Clip command could incorrectly select the clip beneath the playhead

Fixes an issue in which a successful share notification appears after the share operation was cancelled

Fixes an issue in which frames saved to the frame browser in the Comparison Viewer may appear differently than they do in the viewer

Fixes an issue in which frequency information for Hum Removal may not be visible in the audio inspector

Fixes an issue in which relinked media may appear with black thumbnails in the browser and timeline

Fixes an issue in which the share menu may be obscured behind the viewer when using Final Cut Pro in fullscreen mode