Apple updates Shortcuts app with Notes access and other new actions

Hot on the heels of the iOS 12.2 release, Apple has updated its handy Shortcuts app to version 2.2.

The update adds several new actions, the most prominent of which is the ability for Shortcuts to work with the Notes app. There are now actions for Create Note, Append to Note, Find Notes, and Show Note. This is going to make both the Shortcuts app and the Notes app a lot more useful.

The Shortcuts app is a free download, but isn't pre-installed on iOS devices. If you're interested in it, we suggest checking out our list of the most useful Shortcuts.

The full list of changes for Shortcuts 2.2 is as follows:

Create and access Notes in your shortcuts with the new Create Note, Append to Note, Find Notes, and Show Note actions

Pull out numbers from text using the new Get Numbers from Input action

Tapping on the Library tab will now scroll to the bottom of your shortcuts list

Get Travel Time now returns more details, including route name, arrival time, and distance

Bug fixes and improvements