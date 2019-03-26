Apple Card vs Citi, Chase, and Capital One: Is Apple's new credit card as good as it seems?

Apple might not be turning into a bank, but it wants to handle your money. But while we heard a lot about financial health, interest rates, and fees on the stage during Monday’s announcement of the Apple Card, the hard numbers behind Apple's new cash-back rewards credit card built on top of Apple Pay were notably absent. Though Apple made quick references to zero fees and cash-back percentages while taking digs at other cards, much of the reveal focused on simplicity, security, and ease of use.

Apple trumpeted the Apple Card as a counter to competing credit cards that offer point-based rewards for things like miles and gift cards, but it's not like the Apple Card is completely unique in offering cash. Several other credit cards offer similar cash-back benefits too. So where does the Apple Card differ? We dug into the nitty-gritty details of cash-back percentages, interest rates, and fees and crunched the numbers to see how the Apple Card will stack up against the most popular cash-back cards out there.

Apple Card vs the top cash-back credit cards

Among the most popular cash-back credit cards, those with the most similar payouts to the Apple Card are the Citi Double Cash, the Chase Freedom Unlimited, and the Capital One QuickSilver. The Double Cash accrues a total of 2 percent cash back on purchases, while the Freedom Unlimited and QuickSilver give back 1.5 percent. (Discover also offers cash back instead of points, but only 1 percent on most purchases and 5 percent back on a series of rotating categories.) All of the cards here have no annual fee, too, just like the Apple Card.

Macworld

As the chart above shows, none of the non-Apple Card competitors are fully fee-free, nor are they all that straightforward. So Apple definitely comes out ahead on that front, with clear terms and minimum penalties. So far, anyway. There's a lot we don't know about the Apple Card. Until we see the full agreement with a breakdown of interest rates and fees we won't know exactly how Apple handles things like cash advances and balance transfers, but the information we do know is unlikely to change between now and summer.

When you dive into the numbers to see how good of a deal the Apple Card is, you'll find that the gap between it and its rivals isn't as wide as you might think. Since the Apple Card is a rewards-based credit card, several key considerations makes the promise of zero fees and lower interest rates less weighty.

Macworld Purchases made with the physical Apple Card will accrue cash-back at a 1 percent rate.

First off, you need an iPhone. Since it's based on Apple Pay, sign-up and storage is done in the Wallet app, which isn't available on any other device, including the iPad. So while there aren't any annual fees, you may end up paying a monthly surcharge in the form of your phone payments.

And then there are the actual terms, which are largely out of Apple's hands and set by the issuing bank Goldman Sachs. If you can’t pay off your balance in full every month, you probably shouldn’t be concerned about using a rewards credit card. Not only is the variable interest rate you're likely to get higher than when using a standard credit card, the extra money you’ll pay in interest obliterates the benefit of any rewards you’re earning.

What's more, if you tend to carry a balance, the Apple Card's lowest interest rate might not matter anyway. Like all cards, the best rates will be reserved for people with sterling credit ratings who pay off their balance every month. And while Apple's rates may start lower than competing cards, at the upper end they cap out similar to the competition, at roughly 25 percent.

On top of all that, many other cards other sign-up bonus rewards, which Apple didn't talk about Monday. The Capital One and Chase Visa Signature cards both offer both $150 sign-up bonuses, and there are additional perks baked in such as extended warranty protection, purchase protection, lost luggage reimbursement, and trip cancellation insurance. These benefits can also have monetary value if you take advantage of them, and Apple didn't divulge anything beyond basic terms and features during its presentation.

Good deal vs. great deal

Macworld When further details on interest rates (like for cash advances) are released, we'll have a better picture of just how good the Apple Card is against its rivals.

Based on the terms we do know, the Apple Card is very enticing. When faced with sudden, desperate need for funds, it'll be nice to know that we won't get hit with fees on top of fees, and the Apple Card's transparent interest rate and fee structure seems like the least painful option. Not having to pay an additional fee for a cash advance or exceeding their credit limit could make a tangible difference in their financial situations, and the easy budgeting tools make the Apple Card a strong entry to a crowded market.

But while it's a very good deal, we wouldn't say it's the best. You can get more money back in your pocket with other cards, especially if you spend heavily on certain categories, such as restaurants or travel. And if you do your homework, you can find other cash-back cards that offer even better rates and rewards than any of the cards mentioned here.

Macworld The Citi Costco Anywhere card offers higher cash back than the Apple Card in select categories.

For example, if you’re a Costco member (which costs $60 or $120 a year), the Citi Costco Anywhere card offers 4 percent back on gas, 3 percent on dining out and travel, 2 percent on Costco purchases, and 1 percent on everything else. And there's also the Uber Visa card, which also offers a high-cash back rate on select categories: 4 percent on restaurants, 3 percent on hotel and airfare, 2 percent online purchases, and 1 percent everything else. Even Apple's own store card offers special no-interest financing of up to 18 months depending on what you spend (though we don't know how much longer that will be available).

But with those cards, you'll need to pay close attention to what you buy and where you buy it. The Apple Card is about simplicity, and in that regard, it blows away its competitors. No other app or site offers anything like what Apple is promising when it comes to spending trackers, transaction lucidity, and pay down help, and its 24/7 chat-based support could be a boon as well, especially if you've ever been bounced around an automated system while trying to reach a real person.

So the bottom line is, by the numbers, you can probably do a little better than the Apple Card. But for many iPhone users, an extra point or percent here and there probably won't matter. The experience and convenience will be more than worth it, and the titanium card will be the ultimate status symbol, even if savvier shoppers are getting bigger rewards checks.