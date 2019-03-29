video

Apple Card: Here's who will benefit from it most

Spoiler: People who never use Apple Pay are not on the list.

Reviews Editor, Macworld |

Smartphones
Apple Card: Why it may not be the credit card for you
Apple Card: Why it may not be the credit card for you
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
Macworld Podcast 631
Apple and the Supreme Court, Apple’s trade-in program, Apple’s fluctuating market cap: Macworld Podcast episode 631 Apple and the Supreme Court,...
iPhone lenses
Use iPhone lenses to take better photos Use iPhone lenses to take better...
mre18 026 iphonexr
Apple iPhone XR unveil Apple iPhone XR unveil
mre18 025 iphonexs xsmax
Apple iPhone Xs, Xs Max unveil Apple iPhone Xs, Xs Max unveil
Macworld Podcast Ep. 615
Apple earnings, new features in OS betas, losing weight with the Apple Watch: Macworld Podcast Ep. 615 Apple earnings, new features in OS...
Apple's upcoming credit card is promising low interest rates, no fees, and daily rewards, but its competition is still plenty fierce.
More like this

In case you missed it, Apple announced its own credit card during Monday's livestream. Administered by Goldman Sachs, this new entrant into the realm of cash-back rewards will have plenty going for it: zero fees, the promise of low interest rates, daily payout of cash earned, and a polished, helpful interface for management. (You can read all about it in our Apple Card FAQ.)

But as we dug into in our comparison of the Apple Card versus other credit cards, this particular Apple product doesn't have the numbers to trounce its closest cash-back reward card rivals. So who is it for? We outline our thoughts in the video above.

(If you've already been following our coverage closely, jump to 8:57 to hear our thoughts on who'll benefit most from the Apple Card.)

Related:

Alaina Yee is a reviews editor for PCWorld, TechHive, Macworld, and Greenbot. You can reach her on Twitter at @morphingball.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon