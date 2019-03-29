Apple Card: Here's who will benefit from it most

In case you missed it, Apple announced its own credit card during Monday's livestream. Administered by Goldman Sachs, this new entrant into the realm of cash-back rewards will have plenty going for it: zero fees, the promise of low interest rates, daily payout of cash earned, and a polished, helpful interface for management. (You can read all about it in our Apple Card FAQ.)

But as we dug into in our comparison of the Apple Card versus other credit cards, this particular Apple product doesn't have the numbers to trounce its closest cash-back reward card rivals. So who is it for? We outline our thoughts in the video above.

(If you've already been following our coverage closely, jump to 8:57 to hear our thoughts on who'll benefit most from the Apple Card.)