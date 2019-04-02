Apple’s Clips iOS app gets new posters, titles and captions, and ClassKit support

Apple on Tuesday released an update to its Clips app for the iPhone and iPad. Clips is designed to let users create short videos, slideshows, and school projects that can be shared through Messages on iOS or on social media.

Version 2.0.6 is now available in the App Store. According to Apple’s release notes, these are the new features.

Use the new camcorder filter to give your videos a retro video camera look

Choose from 8 new posters including options with solid backgrounds, colorful vintage designs, a classic blue camcorder recording screen, and an animated globe to celebrate Earth Day

Create titles and captions with 3 new Live Titles styles featuring static text that appears all at once or animated text that highlights each word as it's spoken

Apply new 8-bit and 3D-styled stickers to add emphasis to your videos

Create songs in GarageBand and other music apps, then add them directly to new or existing Clips projects

Duplicate and rename projects

Share projects with friends via AirDrop or email, save them to Files, or upload them to cloud storage services with share extensions

ClassKit support lets students deliver video assignments to teachers using the Schoolwork app

Apple Clips 2.0.6 includes eight new posters.

If you already have Clips installed, you can install the update by launching the App Store app, and then tap on Updates at the bottom of the screen. Give the app a moment to check for new updates; you can swipe down on the Updates screen to check the server. Once Clips appear in the list, tap the Update button and the update process will begin.

If you don’t have Clips, you can get it for free in the App Store.