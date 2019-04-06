News

Apple’s ProRes RAW format gains traction with third-party developers

Introduced last year, the new video format promises better performance and quality.

Senior Editor, Macworld |

macbook pro inferno pro res raw
Apple
More like this

In 2018, Apple released a new video codec called ProRes RAW, which allowed for smaller files sizes than the previous ProRes codec produced, but with the high quality of uncompressed RAW video. One trick with releasing a new codec is getting it adopted by third-party developers and the professional community.

There seems to be movement in ProRes RAW adoption, though. At the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show that kicks off on Saturday, four companies announced that they are including ProRes RAW support in their products starting on April 8.

The actual NAB show floor doesn’t officially open until April 8, so we could see more announcements of ProRes RAW support.

Apple has a ProRes RAW white paper if you're interested in the details of the codec.

Related:

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV. He's also written for MacRumors and Realtor.com.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon