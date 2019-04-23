Macworld's May Digital Magazine: Apple, at your service

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld digital magazine.

In the May issue

In the May issue we have all of the details of Apple’s new service offerings: Apple News+, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade. Samsung just introduced an AirPod competitor. Find out how Galaxy Buds compare to AirPods on the iPhone.

Also in this month’s issue:

• MacUser: Apple updates iMac with 8th and 9th generation Intel Core processors; Google’s Stadia service could shatter the barriers of Mac gaming

• MacUser Reviews: Aurora HDR 2019, WaterField Designs Sutter Slim Backpack

• iOS Central: The new iPad Air and iPad mini: What’s new and what isn’t

• iOS Central Reviews: Gamevice for iPhone, Nimble Stand

• Working Mac: What USB4 could mean for Apple products

• Playlist: Apple dominates the podcast market. But for how long? Plus, the Aukey EP-B40 Latitude wireless earbuds review

• Mac 911: What to do if you're stuck in macOS Recovery with a language you don’t speak; how to export Photo Booth photos and videos

Take note

Check out the responsive view on our platform. While in the issue, swipe to an article page (for example, MacUser) tap the screen to reveal the app menu, go to the bottom menu and tap the viewer icon (first icon from the left). To go back to static view, tap the viewer icon again.

You’ll need your email and subscription password to access your issues on the new platform. If you haven’t created a password for your subscription, follow the steps below.

To set up your account with a password for the Digital Edition of Macworld. Go to the Macworld app on your device. Tap upper left menu > My Account. (You’ll need to be connected to wifi for the screen to appear.) Click on the Existing Subscribers tab. Click on option two and enter the email address tied to your account and create a password.

If your email address was found proceed to step 6. If your email address was not found, go back and choose option one and enter your name and address.

To complete the process and ensure your new password has been set up correctly, click on the Login tab and enter your email and new password.

From a desktop, go to macworld.com/customer_service to create a password for your subscription. (If you read the Replica edition through Zinio, your process will not change.)

Should you need assistance, please call 800-288-6848, or email us at macworld@emailcustomerservice.com, and we’ll be happy to help you.

Please update to the latest version of our app in the App Store.

How to subscribe

Sign up for our digital magazine. Existing subscribers can log in to access to their issues.

Our magazine can also be found through a variety of other digital newsstands such as Next Issue, Google Play, Kindle and Nook.