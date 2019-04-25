News

Apple recalls three-prong AC wall plug adapter

If you have Apple’s World Travel Adapter Kit, get a replacement part.

Apple
If you own Apple’s World Travel Adapter Kit, and/or you are an owner of Apple devices in Hong Kong, Singapore, or the U.K., you should pay attention to a recall that Apple has announced. The three-prong adapter used in these countries and that comes with the kit “may break,” according to Apple, and the company has recalled the part.

To identify the recalled plug, Apple says that it is, “white, with no letters in the inside slot where it attaches to an Apple power adapter.” If you have a three-prong plug that is “white with gray on the inside portion that attaches to the power adapter,” you have the newer plug and you’re good.

How to exchange the plug

To exchange the plug, you need to contact your local authorized Apple Service Provider or make a service appointment at your local Apple Store. You’ll be able to exchange the old plug for a new one, free of charge.

