Still using Apple’s Aperture? Your time is running out

Five years ago, Apple stopped development on Aperture and iPhoto, two apps made for photo management, the former being the professional app and the latter the app for general consumers. Apple replaced those apps with Photos, but you could still run the older apps, and Aperture users were more likely to stick with Aperture.

However, Apple recently announced that Aperture, a 32-bit app, will not work in future versions of macOS, which will eventually support only 64-bit apps. If you’ve been holding out, you have to make one of the following choices:

Switch over to Photos

Switch to a third-party app, such as Adobe Photoshop Lightroom

Never upgrade macOS beyond Mojave, the last version that will work with Aperture

If you really love Aperture, you could pick the third option, but eventually, you’ll need to upgrade to the latest OS. Apple has a support document that details how to migrate your Aperture library to Photos or Adobe Photoshop Lightroom. If you choose Lightroom, be warned that there are several conditions to consider when migrating. For example, images with Aperture’s non-destructive adjustment layer are not migrated over.