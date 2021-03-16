Welcome to the new Macworld.com

If you’re a regular visitor to Macworld, you’ve probably noticed things look a little different today. Macworld.com has a new look and I couldn’t be more excited to finally show it to you.

This isn’t the first time Macworld has undergone a big change. The earliest reference I can find to an online Macworld presence is 1995, so we’ve been at this for a long time. Many Apple products have come and gone during that time and we’ve covered every one of them, from the launch of the iMac and the iPad to the death of the HomePod. These days, we don’t have a magazine on n newsstands or an annual expo, so Macworld.com is the only way to reach you each day, and this new redesign is the first step towards making that experience better than ever.

It’s more than a fresh coat of pixels. Along with the new layout, navigation, and fonts, you’ll notice stories load a lot faster, which was one of the biggest issues we wanted to tackle with the new Macworld.com. We’ve heard your complaints and today is the first step toward delivering a site that’s a pleasure to visit. Along the way, you’ll be seeing lots of new stories and videos, meeting new writers, and getting to know our UK team better as we work to expand Macworld.com all around the globe.

As with all new things, however, there will be some growing pains. We migrated tens of thousands of old articles and images, so there are bound to be some things that are busted and broken, but we’ll be working around the clock to make sure problems are fixed as quickly as we (and you) catch them.

So grab a cup of coffee, get comfortable, and have fun exploring the new Macworld.com. And if you happen to see the Macalope grazing, keep your distance. He’s very territorial.

Michael Simon, executive editor