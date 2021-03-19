Home / Apple

New Apple announcements didn’t happen this week but the new Macworld did

Macworld Podcast episode 734
Macworld Podcast
By Macworld Staff
Macworld Podcast
IDG

Will there be no Apple event in March? And will a man lose his eyebrows over it? And we have some news to share about the Macworld website. It’s all in this episode of the Macworld Podcast. 

This is episode 734 with Jason CrossMichael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 734

Get info

Learn more about the topics we discussed on the show. 

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify where you can also find past episodes.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

  • Follow