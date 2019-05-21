Apple improves butterfly keyboard (again), offers free fixes

According to Apple, a vast majority of users of recent MacBooks are happy with the butterfly switch keyboard, which was introduced in 2015. But it's not difficult to find users who are not happy.

On Tuesday, along with the announcement of new MacBook Pros, Apple announced that the company will now fix any problems with the MacBook keyboard at no cost to the owner. This offer is only available for the folowing laptops:

12-inch Retina MacBook (2015 to 2017)

MacBook Air (2018)

13-inch MacBook Pro (2016 to 2019)

15-inch MacBook Pro MacBook Pro (2016 to 2019)

Also, to reduce the inconvenience to the user, Apple said that they have shortened the time it takes to implement repairs to the keyboard.

Apple has a support document with details on the Keyboard Service Program.

Apple also said that the 2019 MacBook Pro features changes to the butterfly keyboard mechanism that should help prevent the problems that users have experienced, such as unresponsive keys or double-typing.

Editor's note: Updated at 11 a.m. PT to correct the models eligible for repair.