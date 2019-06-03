Save a whopping $560 on a last-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro with LTE if you buy it today

The iPad Pro takes everything you love in the standard iPad and cranks it to 11, but its abundant features usually come with a steep price tag. Today, though, you can grab a 512GB last-gen (mid-2017) model with LTE for $719Remove non-product link from B&H Photo Video, a whopping $560 savings from its list price. You’ll have to act fast though, as the deal’s only good for today. It also only applies to the Space Gray, 12.9-inch version of the tablet.

That 12.9-inch screen on this 2017 iPad Pro packs a gorgeous Retina display with a screen resolution of 2732 x 2048. The 64-bit Apple A10X chip inside offers fast performance and strong graphics, while a battery life up to 10 hours on Wi-Fi means you can use the iPad Pro all day without needing to recharge. Apple’s tablet lives up to its “Pro” moniker with advanced features like 4G LTE and Apple Pencil support.

Macworld reviewed the larger 10.5-inch version of the 2017 iPad Pro, giving it a perfect 5-star rating and an editor’s choice award. “If any iPad will ever replace your trusted MacBook, it’s going to be this one,” we wrote. This 9.7-inch model is identical aside from the display size.

If you don’t need quite as much storage, the 256GB version is also on sale for $679Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $1,079. It isn’t time-limited to today like the 512GB model, but the discount only applies to the Silver-colored model.

[Today’s deal: 512GB iPad Pro with LTE (2017 version) for $719 from B&H Photo Video.Remove non-product link]