Here are all the new iOS 13 features Apple didn't reveal on the WWDC stage

We heard a lot about iOS 13 on the main WWDC stage, but with so many other announcements to get through, there was only so many things that Craig Federighi could show us directly. However, Apple briefly showed a slide with a few dozen new iOS 13 features that are coming in the fall—and we poured through the list so you wouldn’t have to.
Apps
Maps: Improved report a problem
Maps: Place Card enhancements
Safari: Siri suggestions
Safari: Updated start page
Safari: Enhanced anti-fingerprinting protections
Notes: View-only collaboration
Notes: Folder management
Notes: More powerful search
Notes: New checklist options
Mail: Block sender
Mail: Mute thread
Reminders: Customize appearance of lists
Contacts: New relationship labels
Contacts: Add attachments to events
Photos: Search enhancements
Photos: Location controls for sharing
Messages: Improved search
Messages: Business Chat suggestions
Podcasts: Siri suggestions
Books: Reading goals
Apple News+: Available in UK and Australia
Home: Refreshed accessory controls
Dual SIM support
Facetime
iMessage
Simultaneous phone calls
CarPlay
Irregular screen size support
Light mode
Independent app views
Adjustable screen size support
Do Not Disturb while Driving
Second video stream support
Siri
Hey Siri support in CarPlay
Siri Shortcuts in Home automations
Siri Event Suggestions from third-party apps
Conversational Siri Shortcuts
UI Enhancements
Separate emoji and globe keys
Optimized battery charging
Connectivity
Wi-Fi selection in Control Center
Low Data Mode
Data separation for BYOD
Bluetooth wireless splitter
Option to download large apps over cellular
Audio
Airplay 2 speakers in Home automations
Dolby Atmos playback
Languages
Typing predictions for Vietnamese
Typing predictions for Hindi
Typing predictions for Swedish
Typing predictions for Dutch
Typing predictions for Cantonese
Typing predictions for Arabic
Enhanced language setup
Hindi and English bilingual support
New Indian language system fonts
Thai-English bilingual dictionary
Vietnamese-English bilingual dictionary
Support for all 22 official Indian languages
Language selection per app
Indian English voices
Adjustable Chinese handwriting keyboard height
Misc
Single sign-on extension
Enhanced QR code scanning
Managed Apple IDs for business
Silence unknown callers
Video downloads optimized for congestion in India
Weak password warnings
Modern authentication for device enrollment
Auto Detection for Do Not Disturb While Driving