Apple certified repair service expands to every Best Buy in the U.S.

Need to get your iPhone screen fixed (or maybe your MacBook keyboard) but the nearest Apple store is over an hour away? You may now have another option.

Apple has announced that it has partnered with Best Buy to offer certified repairs at every one of its nearly 1,000 locations in the United States. According to the release, Best Buy’s Geek Squad now has nearly 7,600 newly Apple-certified technicians that can make same-day iPhone repairs and service other products. Best Buy stores will use official Apple parts and their repair work will be backed by Apple.

Apple has been under a lot of pressure to reduce backlogs, wait times, and crowding for repairs at its Apple Stores, and this should help a lot. According to Apple, this partnership means that there are now over 1,800 third-party Apple authorized service providers in the U.S., which is three times as many locations as three years ago. Apple claims that eight out of ten Apple customers will now be within 20 minutes of an authorized service provider.