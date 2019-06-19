Macworld's July Digital Magazine: Hidden iPhone Tips

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld digital magazine.

In the July issue

The July issue features 11 little-known iPhone features you should start using. We give our favorite features a little extra love. Also, check our our review of the 2nd generation AirPods.

Also in this month’s issue:

• MacUser: Apple upgrades processors in MacBook Pro, 8-core 15-inch model now available

• MacUser Reviews: PrivateVPN by Trunkspace, DriveDx

• iOS Central: 9 useful Control Center shortcuts for iPhone that you should be using. Plus, 3 easy ways to create an animated GIF on your iPhone

• iOS Central Reviews: Rotor Riot Game Controller, RAVPower 6700mAh External Battery Pack

• Working Mac: 6 powerful utilities that make the Mac feel like home

• Playlist: Apple's surprise iPod touch refresh has a faster processor, more storage, same everything else

• Mac 911: What happens when you delete an album in the Mac’s Photos app, how to fix a grayed-out Safari home page preference, plus three ways to add an iCloud.com address, even if you already have one

Take note

Check out the responsive view on our platform. While in the issue, swipe to an article page (for example, MacUser) tap the screen to reveal the app menu, go to the bottom menu and tap the text icon (bottom right). To go back to PDF view, tap the PDF icon in the same location.

You’ll need your email and subscription password to access your issues on the new platform. If you haven’t created a password for your subscription, follow the steps below.

To set up your account with a password for the Digital Edition of Macworld:

While connected to wi-fi, go to the Macworld app on your device. Tap the 'Account' icon in the bottom right. upper left menu > My Account.

If you're a Print or Digital Subscriber: Tap the 'Sign In' option. Tap the 'Sign Up' button. Enter your email address and create a password. Keep your password somewhere safe. Tap the 'Continue' button. Go to 'Library' tab. Enjoy!

If you've subscribed from within the app (in-app purchase): Tap 'Restore Purchases'. Tap 'Restore'. Go to the 'Library' tab. Download your prior pruchases Enjoy!



From a desktop, go to macworld.com/customer_service to create a password for your subscription. (If you read the Replica edition through Zinio, your process will not change.)

Should you need assistance, please call 800-288-6848, or email us at macworld@emailcustomerservice.com, and we’ll be happy to help you.

Please update to the latest version of our app in the App Store.

