Get one of the last HomePods ever for $44 off

The HomePod is about to become a collector’s item, so if you want one, you should act fast. And if you want to save on the $299 MSRP, you should act even faster. OWC is selling the HomePod in white for $254.75, good for $44 off and likely the best price you’ll see before it’s gone forever. The model OWC is selling is described as new, but comes in “bulk” packaging, meaning you won’t get Apple’s original box. You won’t get an Apple warranty ever, but you will get a 1-year OWC Fulfilled Limited Warranty.”

The HomePod released in 2018 to much fanfare and high marks for its sound system, but its $349 price tag was too much to bear in the face of cheaper competitors from Amazon, Google, and Sonos. Even after a price cut to $299, HomePod struggled to sell, but there’s no denying its tremendous sound and room-shaking bass. It’s a fantastic companion for an Apple Music or Apple One subscription and can play tunes from other services via AirPlay 2. Apple has promised to open up the platform to third-party services, but so far only Pandora has signed on.

While the HomePod is being discontinued, Apple has promised to continue supporting it alongside the HomePod mini. And as we’ve seen with previously retired Apple products, they tend to increase in value so if nothing else, a HomePod could a good investment.