Macworld Podcast 735: The past and future of the HomePod and iMac

Deep inside the HomePod mini is a secret. Will Apple ever reveal it to the public? What’s not so secret are the reason why Apple decided to end to the original HomePod and the iMac Pro. We memorialize these products and look to the future in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
- The HomePod mini has a secret temperature sensor that doesn’t do anything
- How the HomePod mini can succeed where Apple’s first smart speaker failed
- Apple discontinues iMac Pro as M1 redesign of Apple’s iconic all-in-one looms
- Requiem for the iMac Pro, the ultimate Mac of the Intel era
- An act of desperation 20 years ago was the building block for the modern Mac
- From Aqua to Catalina: The evolution of macOS X
This is episode 735 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
