Home / Audio

Macworld Podcast 735: The past and future of the HomePod and iMac

We look back on the discontinued HomePod and iMac Pro and ahead to the M1 iMac and HomePod mini.
Macworld Podcast
By Macworld Staff
Apple

Deep inside the HomePod mini is a secret. Will Apple ever reveal it to the public? What’s not so secret are the reason why Apple decided to end to the original HomePod and the iMac Pro. We memorialize these products and look to the future in this episode of the Macworld Podcast. 

Read more 

Learn more about the topics we discussed on the show. 

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

This is episode 735 with Jason CrossMichael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

  • Follow