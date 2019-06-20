Apple issues voluntary recall of 15-inch MacBook Pro

Apple on Thursday announced a voluntary recall for owners of the 15-inch MacBook Pro. If you bought such a laptop between September 2015 and February 2017, it could have a battery that is at risk of overheating. Apple will replace the battery in these laptops for free.

To see if your laptop is part of the recall, click on the Apple () menu and select About This Mac. In the overview section of the About This Mac window that appears, you should see the operating system as the main header. Just underneath that is the listing for your Mac. If it says, “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015),” take note of the serial number. Then go to Apple’s website and submit the serial number to see if your 15-inch MacBook Pro is part of the recall.

If your laptop is part of the recall, you can take it to a Apple Authorized Service Provider or an Apple Retail Store, or you can contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center. According to Apple’s support document, the service may take up to two weeks.