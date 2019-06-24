First Look: reMarkable writing test vs. Apple Pencil

Macworld’s Leif Johnson takes his writing utensils very seriously. If he’s not writing on pen and paper he’s usually scribbling away on an iPad Pro with the Apple Pencil—a tool he’s very fond of.

In this video, Adam surprises Leif with a new product called the reMarkable tablet to test out his writing chops. It’s a 10.3-inch e-ink based tablet made with one goal in mind: a paper-like writing experience. Our review of the reMarkable tablet is coming soon, but in the meantime check out Leif’s initial thoughts in the video.