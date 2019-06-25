Pages, Numbers, and Keynote productivity apps for iOS and macOS get major update

Fresh on the heels of the release of the public betas for iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina, Apple has updated both the iOS and macOS versions of its iWork apps:\

Keynote, Pages, and Numbers.

Each app comes with its own bag of goodies, but each one now comes with better options for editing lists, charts, and tables—including the ability to create customized bullets. All three apps also let you stylize your text with new outline styles or by filling in the letters with gradients or your own images.

In addition, all of the updates include a "face detection" feature that intelligently positions subjects in photos when you place those photos in placeholders or objects.

Beyond that, here’s everything new that you can expect from each individual app.

Pages (iOS/macOS)

Pages for Mac and iOS are basically the same, but the iOS version includes new options for the Apple Pencil as well as an option to add words to the spelling dictionary.

Mac version

Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

Combine documents by copying and pasting pages or sections between documents.

Create links from text to other pages in a page layout document.

Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

Reapply a master page so text and media placeholders return to their default style and position.

Create books using new templates for novels (available in English only).

iOS version

Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

Combine documents by copying and pasting pages or sections between documents.

Add words to the spelling dictionary.

Create links from text to other pages in a page layout document.

Copy and paste pages or sections between documents.

Use new chart editing capabilities to change the style of individual series, adjust spacing between columns, add trendlines, and more.

Adjust the appearance of cell borders in tables.

Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

Choose whether Apple Pencil is used to start drawing or to select and scroll—or toggle between these options via double-tap using a supported Apple Pencil.

Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

Reapply a master page so text and media placeholders return to their default style and position.

Create books using new templates for novels (available in English only).

Numbers (macOS/iOS)

Most of the changes in Numbers help with calculation accuracy and customization.

Mac version

Create links from text to other sheets in your spreadsheet.

Make your text stand out by filling it with gradients or images.

Add rows to filtered tables.

Greatly improved accuracy using the enhanced 128-bit calculation engine.

Place images, shapes, and equation inline in text boxes so they move with text.

Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

Improved performance while editing and sorting tables.

iOS version

Change the style of individual series in chart, adjust spacing between columns, and add trendlines.

Create links to other sheets in your spreadsheet.

Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

Greatly improved accuracy using the enhanced 128-bit calculation engine.

Add rows to filtered tables.

Adjust the appearance of cell borders in table.

Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

Choose whether Apple Pencil is used to start drawing or to select and scroll—or toggle between these options via double-tap using a supported Apple Pencil.

Customize lists by choosing from new bullet types, changing the size and color of bullets, creating custom bullets, adjusting indention levels, and more.

Choose Learn Spelling to add a word to the spelling dictionary.

Keynote (macOS/iOS)

The biggest new features include text stylization, the ability to place images inline with text, and the ability to edit master slides when you’re collaborating on a presentation.

Mac version

Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles

Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

Edit master slides while collaborating on a presentation.

Create and share an animated GIF by exporting one or more slides.

Save custom shapes for use in other presentations and access them on any device using iCloud.

Create themes to use as a model for new presentations, and access them on any device using iCloud.

Slides with custom wider aspect ratios now display better in the slide navigator, light table, and presenter display.

Improved performance while collaborating on presentations.

Edit grouped objects while collaborating.

Support for vertical text in shapes and text boxes in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages.

iOS version

Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

Change the style of individual series in charts, adjust spacing between columns, and add trendlines.

Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

Edit master slides while collaborating on a presentation.

Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

Adjust the appearance of cell borders in tables.

Choose whether Apple Pencil is used to start drawing or to select and scroll—or toggle between these options via double-tap using a supported Apple Pencil.

Customize lists by choosing from new bullet types, changing the size and color of bullets, creating custom bullets, adjusting indentation levels, and more.

Choose Learn Spelling to add a word to the spelling dictionary.