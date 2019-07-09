Apple slashes prices on Mac storage upgrades

Apple did more on Tuesday than streamline the MacBook lineup. It also dramatically reduced the price of many storage upgrades across all Macs, including MacBooks, iMacs, and even the new Mac mini.

In the wake of falling SSD prices, Apple’s surcharge for bigger drives was particulalry egregious. With these price drops, they are still a bit above the norm, but back into the realm of reality.

For example, upgrading the Mac mini’s 128GB drive to the maximum 2TB used to be a $1,400 upgrade, now it’s $1,000. The base model MacBook Air used to have a 1.5TB option for $1,100, now replaced by a 1TB option for $600. The 2TB SSD option for the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro was $1,200, now it’s $1,000 (and that entry-level system got Touch Bar, Touch ID, and a big processor upgrade, too).

The most dramatic changes are to the biggest drives. The 4TB drive option for the 15-inch MacBook Pro is $1,400 less than it used to be, and the same size drive costs $1,200 less in the iMac Pro.

The price reductions are less dramatic on smaller capacity SSDs, but those looking to buy a big chunk of storage in their new Mac can now pay just “a lot” instead of “as much as a used car,” which we can all agree is a good thing.