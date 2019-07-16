News

Apple highlights new emojis coming this fall to iOS and macOS in celebration of World Emoji Day

There are 230 new emojis coming to your iPhone and Mac in 2019. Apple’s giving a sneak peek at some of them.

Staff Writer, Macworld |

apple emoji preview01
Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Last year, Apple celebrated World Emoji Day (July 17) by giving us a preview of some of the emojis coming to iOS 12 and macOS Mojave in the fall of 2018. This year, Apple’s doing it again.

In February, the Unicode Consortium finalized the Emoji 12.0 list, approving 59 new emojis to be included in our operating systems this fall. Those 59 new emojis include over 170 variants of gender and skin tone to better represent the diversity of people and couples on the planet.

apple emoji preview02 Apple

There are new items and food in Emoji 12.0, but the focus is on accessibility and inclusivity.

Apple, one of the Unicode Consortium voting members, suggested quite a few new emoji meant to better represent variations in accessibility: guide dogs, prosthetic limbs, wheelchairs, hearing aids, and so on. Many of them are included in the latest version of the standard.

You’ll also find a variety of new foods (waffles, butter, onion), animals (sloth, skunk, flamingo), and miscellaneous clothing and objects. The new “yawning face” emoji is sure to become an instant hit.

emoji 12 yawn Apple

You know you’re going to see this one a lot.

Apple’s preview only shows some of these new emoji, but all 59 (with all 171 gender and skin tone variants) are coming to our devices in iOS 13 and macOS Catalina this fall.

Related:

Jason has written professionally about technology for about 20 years. He aims to figure out how complicated technology works and explain it in a way anyone can understand.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon