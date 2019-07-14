The best Apple deals during Amazon Prime Day: iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more

This year’s Amazon Prime Day is the first we’ve had since Amazon and Apple finally decided to start playing nicely together late last year, which means you’ll now actually find some discounted Apple products in the mix. Not many, though—and that’s why we’ve followed our usual Macworld Prime Day tradition and sprinkled some deals from competing sites into our roundup.

So here’s what we’ve got. Keep checking this page over the next few days, as we’ll continue to update this post with new deals as we see them.

We’re going to kick this off, in fact, with a few deals that are already on the table, although many of them only match prices we’ve already seen outside of events like Prime Day and Black Friday. It might be wise to hold out for the Prime Day event itself in case these prices drop even lower.

AirPods (2nd Gen) with Wireless Charging Case

Amazon is selling Apple’s second-generation AirPods with the wireless charging case for $179 (down from $199), which is—checks notes—a mere dollar less than the lowest price we’ve seen it listed for. Still it is the lowest price. Read why we gave these AirPods a 4.5 out of 5 verdict in our full review.

Apple Watch Series 3

2017’s Apple Watch Series 3 may not have nifty features like the Series 4’s built-in ECG and fall detector, but it’s still a fine (and fast) smartwatch for most folks. And with Amazon’s discount, you can get it for a lot less than what it originally sold for at retail. Need more info? Check out our full review.

38mm Series 3 (Space Gray) Aluminum with Black Sport Band (Amazon)

48mm Series 3 (Space Gray) Aluminum with Black Sport Band (Amazon)

Apple Watch Series 4

The Series 3 is great, as I’ve said, but if you want the latest and greatest technology, complete with a larger display, a faster processor, a built-in ECG, and a fall detector, you might want to check out the $50 discount Best Buy is offering on both the 40mm and 44mm versions of Apple’s latest smartwatch. Here’s our full review.

Macy's is also having a fantastic sale on GPS + Cellular models today only (Sunday), with discounts dropping as low as $75.

40mm Series 4 in Multiple Colors (Best Buy)

44mm Series 4 in Multiple Colors (Best Buy)

2019 iPad mini

The new iPad mini hasn’t seen many discounts since it dropped earlier this year, but right now Amazon is selling it for the lowest price we’ve ever seen it listed for. And that means, well, that the 64GB model is selling for $384, down $15 from the normal price of $399. Woo. It may be worth it, though: To my surprise, it’s become my go-to iPad. You can learn more about it in our review.

2018 9.7-inch iPad

There isn’t really anything fancy about the 9.7-inch iPad, but it’s more than capable of handling most tasks you’ll be using an iPad for. Right now, Amazon is selling the 32GB model for $249, down from the normal retail price of $329. if you want to bump up to the 128GB model, it’s on sale for $329, down from $429. It’s not the lowest price we’ve seen it for, but it’s still a good one. Here’s our full review.

2018 iPad Pro

The latest iPad Pro marks the biggest design change to the iPad to date, and that includes everything from a blazing fast processor and wireless Apple Pencil charging to Face ID support. You can read more about it in our full review, although I’ll add that many of my concerns will be less of a problem once iPadOS drops this fall.

These are good prices, and some match the lowest prices we’ve seen in the past.

2018 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi

2018 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and Cellular

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and Cellular

2017 iPad Pro

If you're more of a fan of the old Touch ID iPad Pro models, then you'll want to head over to B&H Photo, where the retailer is selling the 12.9-inch units for anywhere from $400 to $450 off. Both the Wi-Fi and cellular models are enjoying impressive discounts, and prices start at $679.



(Also, keep in mind that B&H is one of the few places where you can still find the 2017 iPad Pro, and I’m not sure how much longer that’s going to be the case.)

2018 MacBook Air

Apple just announced a refresh of the new MacBook Air, which means we're starting to see some good deals on last year's model. Today you can get a 128GB MacBook from Amazon for under $1,000 (down $200 from the normal price of $1,199). You can also save $200 on the 256GB model. B&H is also selling these units for matching prices.

For more information, here’s our full review.