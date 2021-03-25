Home / Apple
Talking Apple: Why is Intel attacking the Mac anyway?

With all due respect to Justin Long.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor Macworld
It’s been a year since rumors began to swirl that Apple would sever its ties with Intel, and a few months since that transition became official. Apple has released a few Apple silicon/M1 Macs already, and there’s more in the pipeline. Intel has responded by releasing anti-Mac ads with Justin Long, the star of Apple’s “Get a Mac” ads from the 2000s.

It begs the question: What will Intel look like without Apple as a customer? And why are they attacking Macs? In this episode of IDG TechTalk, Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet Beauchamp to discuss what comes next for Intel, including how Intel-powered PCs compare to Apple silicon-based Macs.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.
