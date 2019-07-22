WatchOS 5.3 restores Walkie-Talkie and brings ECG support to Canada and Singapore

After updating your iPhone to iOS 12.4 and then launching the Watch app to update it to watchOS 5.3, you may be a little disappointed by the release notes. In the Watch app, Apple only says, “This update includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes and is recommended for all users.”

Truth be told, unless you were a big fan of the Walkie-Talkie app, you’re not likely to notice much of a difference in watchOS 5.3. That is, unless you have a Series 4 watch and live in Canada or Singapore.

The latest release fixes a security flaw in the Walkie-Talkie app that could potentially allow users to listen in on others’ conversations. Apple disabled the app until it could fix the problem, which watchOS 5.3 apparently does. The Walkie-Talkie app doesn’t appear to be terribly popular, so there may not be that many truly affected by the fix.

If you have an Apple Watch Series 4 and live in Canada or Singapore, however, you’ll definitely want to upgrade right away. Those territories join the 29 existing locations where the ECG app has been approved for use. For Canadians and Singaporeans, one of the most important features of your Apple Watch has finally been unlocked.