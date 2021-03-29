Get ready for the new iPad Pro with huge savings on the Magic Keyboard

If you’re anxiously waiting for the moment when you can order the new iPad Pro that could arrive at any moment, you’re going to want to get a Magic Keyboard to go along with it. And today’s the day to get one. Amazon has slashed prices on the Magic Keyboard by $100 or more in today’s wide-ranging sale.

First up, we have a refurbished 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for $236.55, more than $112 off the retail price. We normally would stay away from refurbished Apple products that don’t come from Apple, but there isn’t much that can go wrong with the Magic Keyboard. Amazon guaranteed that the keyboard will have “no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length” and offers a 90-day window for refunds.

If you’re looking for a new Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Best Buy is selling it for $250, a savings of $100 of the regular price. Also on sale is the 11-inch Magic Keyboard for $199, good for $100 off the MSRP. This is a new model made for the smaller iPad Pro but is otherwise identical to the larger one.

Apple launched the Magic Keyboard last year alongside the fourth-gen iPad Pro. It brings a trackpad to Apple’s tablet for the first time along with an on-screen cursor for a more Mac-like desktop experience with a “floating” design that lets you easily adjust the screen and remove it from the stand. We’re expecting a new model to arrive sometime in April, but it’s unlikely that the design will change so the current keyboard is all but certain to fit.

