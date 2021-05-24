WWDC 2021: How to watch Apple unveil iOS 15, macOS 12, and more on June 7

Updated 05/24/21: Apple has announced that WWDC will kick off with a keynote address at 10am PT on Monday, June 7.

After pushing it back by several weeks due to the pandemic last year, Apple has announced that WWDC will return to its normal spot in early June. The conference will be held June 7-11 and will once again adhere to an all-online format that is free for all developers.

It will begin with a streaming keynote video at 10am PT, which will likely feature Tim Cook, Craig Federighi, and other well-known Apple execs talking about the latest features coming to its family of products. Other important sessions include the Platforms State of the Union at 2pm on June 7 and the Apple Design Awards at 2pm on June 10.

In addition to hearing about the next versions of Apple’s operating systems and important developer tools, Apple sometimes introduces new hardware at WWDC. This year, new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops are heavily rumored to be announced at the event.

How to watch the WWDC keynote

You’ll be able to stream the WWDC keynote at apple.com, in the Apple TV app, the Apple Developer app, and on Apple’s YouTube channel. We’ll embed the YouTube video here when it’s available. Immediately following the stream, the keynote will be available on-demand in all those locations.