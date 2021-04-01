Home / Apple

What secrets lie within Apple’s WWDC21 invite?

Macworld Podcast episode 736.
Macworld Podcast
By Macworld Staff
WWDC21 student
Apple

Apple’s biggest event of the year is coming soon: The Worldwide Developers Conference dates are set. In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we’ll talk about WWDC, the timing of this year’s show, what Easter eggs are in the invite, and more.

This is episode 736 with Jason CrossMichael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Get info 

Learn more about the topics we discussed on the show. 

Your hot takes 

Here are a few Twitter responses to Apple’s WWDC announcement. 

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

  • Follow