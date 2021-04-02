Talking Apple: Will WWDC finally fix the iPad?

While we wait for confirmation about Apple’s rumored April event, the company has confirmed its annual developers conference, WWDC, will take place the week of June 7. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld executive editor Michael Simon join Juliet Beauchamp to discuss what Apple is expected to unveil at the conference, whether we’ll see some new Apple silicon Macs, and whether iPad OS 15 will finally fix the iPad.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.